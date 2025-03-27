Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear what Gravenberch has done during international break

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans may have been recoiling in horror last week when it was confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch had withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for their UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Spain.

The midfielder has been a crucial presence for his club this season, playing the third-most minutes of anyone in Arne Slot’s squad (3,516) during the current campaign and having a pivotal role in helping the Reds to within tantalising reach of a 20th league title.

After a month which has seen the Merseysiders exit the Champions League, lose the Carabao Cup final and seemingly unable to prevent Trent Alexander-Arnold from joining Real Madrid on a free transfer, their supporters could do with an injection of good news ahead of the run-in to 2024/25.

Lewis Steele has duly provided it in his latest Liverpool Confidential roundup for the Daily Mail, with the reporter sharing a positive update on Gravenberch.

Gravenberch enjoys well-earned holiday

The journalist has corroborated recent claims that the 22-year-old’s withdrawal from Netherlands duty was merely precautionary and that he should be available to feature in the Merseyside derby next Wednesday.

It’s added that the midfielder even went on holiday during the international break ‘to underline the fact that he is OK and is taking a well-deserved rest’, with his body having ‘been through the mill’ from his constant involvement for the Reds this season.

Gravenberch should be nicely recharged for title run-in!

Gravenberch has been excellent for Liverpool since Slot took charge last summer, although the sheer number of minutes in his legs appeared to be taking its toll in recent matches, with the 22-year-old less influential than he had been before.

The Dutchman started each of the Reds’ last nine games before the international break, playing a total of 762 minutes in that 32-day period, which included physically draining fixtures against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain (twice) and Newcastle (twice).

While FA Cup elimination at the hands of Plymouth Argyle last month was galling, it at least gives the LFC players extended preparation time for the Everton clash, where a win is needed to recover the momentum which had been lost by the aforementioned defeats in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Those extra few days should help to ensure that Gravenberch is back up to speed in time for the Merseyside derby, and to hear that the former Ajax youngster enjoyed some well-earned downtime over the international break will come as music to Kopites’ ears.

Hopefully he’ll be fully recharged and raring to excel once again for Liverpool in the final few weeks of the season, with a Premier League title there to be won for the Reds!