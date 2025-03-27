Liverpool ‘not considering the sale’ of academy graduate who is ‘a big part’ of Slot’s plans – Pearce

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With the international break halting domestic football, transfer talk has increased and Liverpool have seen many players linked with joining or leaving the club.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce stated: ‘Liverpool are planning for next season with Jarell Quansah on board amid speculation about the defender’s future.’

This follows reports suggesting that Newcastle could be set to make a £30 million move for our central defender this summer, seemingly rubbishing them at this stage.

Liverpool aren’t planning to sell Jarell Quansah this summer

Pearce goes on to mention that the Geordies were also interested in signing the Warrington-born defender last summer, for a fee of around £50 million.

This never materialised but an interest in the 22-year-old certainly remains and they will be keeping tabs on his future, as we look to reshape our back line.

David Ornstein stated that the academy graduate was to be placed alongside Joe Gomez as cover for Conor Bradley should he be injured – now that Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave.

This implies that Arne Slot is happy to keep our No.78 on Merseyside and he looks set to hold down the right back position for the coming games.

With 22 appearances in all competitions this season and a call-up to the latest England squad, Jarell Quansah has bounced back from a difficult start to the campaign.

This all means that Eddie Howe will need to use a sizable fee if he wants to secure the services of the centre half, as our head coach seems more than happy to keep him in the squad.

With so much action expected in the market after a reluctance to make too many changes last summer, we should be eager to ensure that there isn’t too much change at Anfield in one window.

