Newcastle ponder £30m bid for Liverpool defender who could be Isak makeweight – report

Liverpool fans welcomed the start of the international break as we could recover from disappointing results against Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle.

Now that we’ve also seen shifts in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s supposed move to Real Madrid, an eye has been cast by most fans towards what could happen this summer.

David Ornstein stated that the Reds would trust Conor Bradley in this position and use both Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as back-up options at right back – though this may not be possible anymore.

As reported by Martin Hardy for The Times: ‘The Liverpool centre back Jarell Quansah is a potential target for Newcastle United in the summer transfer window as they look to build on their Carabao Cup success.

‘The 22-year-old has four years left on his contract at Anfield but the Tyneside club believe a £30million bid plus add-ons may tempt Liverpool into a sale. Liverpool have a higher valuation of the Englishman, as the club expressed during negotiations last summer.’

It’s certainly going to take some negotiations from this starting point but this makes for an interesting negotiation nonetheless.

Jarell Quansah appears to be on Newcastle’s transfer radar

After a solid performance in the Carabao Cup final, the academy graduate showed that he can play as a right back and has returned to some good form.

Many may hope that, should Alexander-Arnold leave, we would purchase another player to help Conor Bradley fill this position and so selling our No.78 may be a way of financing this.

However, given our public interest in Alexander Isak too, the Warrington-born defender could also be used as a makeweight in any potential deal for the forward.

As much as Jarell Quansah has proven to be a good option under Arne Slot, to be able to reduce any potential cost for the Swedish striker and help replace our vice captain may all prove too tempting to keep him at Anfield – if we can agree a deal at the right price.

