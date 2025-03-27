Liverpool could milk up to £10.75m from fans with new membership scheme

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are readying themselves for a busy summer of transfer activity and it seems the club have a plan on how to raise some funds.

It has been reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool Football Club is introducing a new and improved membership experience for supporters, ensuring every fan can feel like an Anfield insider whatever way they follow the club.

‘All Red will combine the benefits and experiences currently enjoyed by fans with existing LFC memberships, LFCTV GO subscriptions or MyLFC registrations, with some brand-new ones too.’

This new scheme comes with new prices, with it being confirmed that they range from £20.99 for juniors, £26.99 for a light membership and £42.99 for a full membership.

If we take the figures that were announced at the end of February that ‘more than 250,000 supporters’ are part of the membership scheme at present – then there’s quite a windfall coming for this new scheme.

If all of these people become full members of ‘All Red’, then the club could make up to £10,747,500.

Liverpool could be earning huge sums of money from fans

This is of course assuming that everyone went for the most costly option but also that there won’t be any new people joining this scheme, which seems unlikely should we go on to win the Premier League.

With players like Alexander Isak being linked to the club, £10 million will be a brief discussion in negotiations for players of this quality but will impact fans much more.

If we add on season ticket holders as well, there’s a lot of money that will be paid over the summer and we would like to assume it will be invested into the squad.

Despite not increasing ticket prices, these more expensive membership schemes will actually earn the club more money than raising the prices for individual games anyway.

With every supporter needing to be ‘All Red’ before any tickets can be bought, this will be a lucrative way to make a lot of money with little being provided in return.

Clubs have to make money but this all seems like a clever way to get round increasing ticket prices and making unwanted headlines.

