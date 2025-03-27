Liverpool target’s brother drops huge hint about Anfield transfer this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may find themselves in need of serious defensive reinforcements this summer, and Milos Kerkez may be one name they pursue.

The Hungarian international is understood to be an admired quantity over on the red half of Merseyside alongside Ajax’s Jorrel Hato.

Arne Slot’s side currently faces the prospect of losing both their first-choice right-back (Trent Alexander-Arnold) and left-sided centre-back (Virgil van Dijk) leaving this summer for free.

The pair and Mo Salah’s current terms are still set to expire this summer.

Has Milos Kerkez’s brother given the game away?

Marko Kerkez may have inadvertently offered some indication as to where his brother’s heart lies over a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

The 24-year-old was spotted ‘liking’ a post from M4 Sport’s Instagram page relaying Football Insider’s update on the left-back’s future.

Kerkez’s brother has liked a post about Milos choosing Liverpool 👀 pic.twitter.com/VNH4nxig5G — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 26, 2025

The report in question claimed that the Bournemouth defender has informed friends of his desire to seek a move to Liverpool this summer.

The veracity of the claim is difficult to confirm, but it would surely represent a welcome early boost for Richard Hughes and his recruitment team given the scale of business we’ll need to conduct.

Liverpool need a new left-back

You could forgive fans for suggesting the right-back position is in far greater need of investment given that generational fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold appears destined to sign for Real Madrid.

On the opposing flank, however, there have been persistent question marks over Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

We can’t see a world in which both depart the club in the next window – and in our view, our Scotland international shouldn’t be going anywhere – but we need to be looking at a long-term succession plan.

At 31 years of age, the former Hull City man still has plenty of life left in his Liverpool career but 21-year-old Milos Kerkez looks a far more promising bet as far as competition is concerned.

What would Kerkez bring to the role?

The Hungarian has quite some work to do in order to reach Robertson’s lofty heights in chance creation.

At present, he doesn’t come close to the Scot’s 94th and 96th percentile ranking for xAG and shot-creating actions respectively, according to FBref.

There are, however, promising signs of ball-carrying ability, which we’ve no doubt is already being celebrated within the halls of the AXA training centre.

Players xAG (per 90) Shot-creating actions (per 90) Progressive Carries (per 90) Milos Kerkez 0.11 2.24 2.68 Andy Robertson 0.21 3.66 2.9

* Stats courtesy of FBref

Of even greater importance to head coach Arne Slot, of course, will be how reliable Kerkez proves to be in possession.

A pass completion rate of 76% will need to improve considerably if he’s to thrive in what is likely to be a new-look Liverpool outfit going into the 2025/26 campaign.

