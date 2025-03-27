Liverpool had scouts watching £100m-rated ‘world-class talent’; summer exit seems inevitable

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are believed to be among the numerous clubs keeping an eye on one of the most prodigious talents in English football.

The Reds have been renowned for snapping up highly-rated teenage prospects from other British clubs in recent years, luring the likes of Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Rio Ngumoha, and earlier this week they were linked with Sunderland prodigy Chris Rigg.

Another up-and-coming gem now appears to be on their radar, and if he comes to Anfield, he’ll be following a well-trodden path.

Liverpool scouts watch Tyler Dibling

According to the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Liverpool had scouts at England under-19s’ recent match against Turkey to keep a close watch on Tyler Dibling, who’s attracting a wide range of suitors.

Both Manchester clubs are also keen on him, as are Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, but the 19-year-old certainly won’t come cheap.

The Telegraph reported that Southampton are set to demand a whopping £100m for the teenage attacker, who looks almost certain to be sold as the Saints look doomed to an immediate return to the Championship.

Will Liverpool raid Southampton once more for Dibling?

Liverpool are no strangers to prising crown jewels from St Mary’s, having lured Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana (among others) from the south coast over the past few years.

Whether they make serious moves to try and land Dibling remains to be seen, with Southampton sending a clear message that they won’t meekly give up a player who’s provided glimpses of positivity amid a truly wretched season for the club.

The Saints probably won’t fetch a nine-figure sum for the teenager, but given the level of interest in him, they should still be able to command a sizeable fee for a player who was dubbed a ‘world-class talent‘ by Andy Goldie, academy manager at St Mary’s.

Dibling has strong echoes of Elliott in his ability to thrive as either a right winger or a number 10, and he’s even played at centre-forward on occasion this term (Transfermarkt), so he’d give Liverpool a talented option in a few different areas of the pitch.

While his club’s demise seems irretrievable, the 19-year-old’s star is going in the opposite direction, and it’s hard to imagine him not playing Premier League football next season.

Will that be at Anfield? We’ll have to wait and see.