Martin Tyler finally addresses bias against Liverpool during commentary

Martin Tyler was the voice of football on Sky Sports for 33 years and many Liverpool fans felt that he had a bias against our club.

Speaking on DR Sports, the commentator was asked to address why his delivery was often lackluster when speaking about goals scored by our club.

Using the example of Andy Cantwell’s deadpan impersonation of these moments, the 79-year-old addressed this assertion with a simple response.

He said: “I would, in my defence, get a whole catalogue of Steven Gerrard goals.”

It was a simple response that the Chester-born broadcaster clearly thought was enough to quash any discussion of him being biased against the Reds.

Martin Tyler had different levels of excitement for different teams

After his comments connecting the Hillsborough Stadium disaster to hooliganism, It’s easy to see why many Liverpool fans would be unhappy with Tyler.

There was also plenty of evidence from his career, with the match against Manchester United where both Anthony Martial and Christian Benteke scored being addressed in the video below, where our big moments weren’t marked as fervently as other clubs.

It would be hard for someone involved in television for so long to have such an obvious bias against anyone, with most clubs probably able to provide enough evidence to support their own thoughts.

However, this has long been a topic of discussion and though the Premier League Commentator of the Decade in the 2000s did address this matter – he wasn’t exactly thorough with his response.

