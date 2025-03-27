Premier League decision could pave the way for Real Madrid to fast-track Trent’s Liverpool exit

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Premier League has made an announcement today which could affect Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds’ vice-captain looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the near future, with his contract at Anfield just three months away from expiring.

Should the move be made official in the meantime, by default it’d see him officially become a Los Blancos player on 1 July, but there’s now a possibility that it could be activated before then.

Premier League confirm 2025 summer transfer window dates

On Thursday, the Premier League confirmed on its official website that its clubs have agreed to bring forward the start of the summer transfer window to Sunday 1 June to create an exceptional registration period relating to the Club World Cup (starting two weeks later), in which Chelsea and Manchester City are participating.

The market will close temporarily on 10 June before resuming six days later and then remaining open until 1 September, with all 20 top-flight teams free to do business between those dates.

Ben Jacobs explained the reason for the brief closure via X, outlining that FIFA transfer windows can only be active for a maximum of 89 days.

Will LaLiga follow Premier League’s lead and what could it mean for Trent?

While it hasn’t been clarified whether that window would enable only Premier League clubs to sign players in the first 10 days of June, FIFA has granted all national leagues the freedom to follow suit and allow for incoming transfers prior to the Club World Cup.

That could duly see LaLiga take up the option, which in turn would give Real Madrid the scope to officially sign Trent before the tournament in the USA, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side one of the 32 participating teams.

Should that happen and the deal becomes official on 1 June, it’d be activated just seven days after Liverpool’s final match of this season, which’ll hopefully precede the presentation of the Premier League trophy at Anfield and could also represent a farewell for our vice-captain.

It remains to be seen how much of a part the 26-year-old will play in our nine remaining matches this term, not just because of the impending move to Los Blancos but also due to the injury that he sustained in the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

One medical expert indicated an ‘average’ timeframe of six to eight weeks for the ankle sprain that Trent suffered, which if accurate would see him ruled out until late April or early May.

It could therefore be touch-and-go as to whether he makes another Liverpool appearance, and if he does, it’ll most likely be at a time when he’s already planning for his new life in Madrid.