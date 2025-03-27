‘What is the big issue?’ – Roy Keane questions Liverpool fans’ treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool fans are reeling for the apparent decision of Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave the club but Roy Keane doesn’t understand the fuss.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former Manchester United midfielder said: “Do you know a lot of sports, a lot of players and managers make announcements, in loads of other sports, that they’re leaving at the end of the season. It happens, loads of sports.

“But soccer teams, when a players’ contract is up, obviously I know there’s more to it, he’s a local lad – I get all that a little bit, but what is the big issue? Why do people hold that against him?”

It’s certainly a topic that has split many football fans, with some of our supporters holding some strong views on this decision that has been made by one of our players.

Are Liverpool fans being too harsh on Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Some journalists have praised the ‘astute’ call from our right back to not sign a longer contract back in 2021, as it allowed more agency over his future career.

This freedom is what has paved the way for the Scouser to leave his club and seemingly head to Real Madrid when this season comes to a close.

Our vice captain has deliberately let his contract run down, knowing it would open him up for a move to any club of his choosing and hasn’t considered his current team in this decision.

Playing for the La Liga side is a big pull for so many but after calling himself a Scouser and stating that Liverpool are his team, these aren’t the actions of someone who loves the Reds.

This is the action of a footballer making a decision based on his career goals, that’s fine but he won’t be welcomed back with open arms because the 26-year-old has turned his back on his people.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 21:20) via The Overlap on YouTube:

