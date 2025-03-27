Egyptian journalist issues Mo Salah contract claim which’ll have Liverpool fans rejoicing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A leading Egyptian football journalist has claimed that Mo Salah is increasingly likely to sign a new contract at Liverpool.

The 32-year-old is just three months way from the end of his current deal, and speculation about his future has been rife for some time, but the saga will soon reach a conclusion one way or another.

After David Ornstein indicated on Thursday that Anfield chiefs are ‘optimistic’ that both the Egypt international and Virgil van Dijk will renew terms with the Reds, there was even better news stemming from the homeland of our number 11.

Salah contract talks are now ‘much more advanced’ than before

Egyptian outlet Masrawy reported late on Wednesday night that negotiations between Liverpool and Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa are ‘much more advanced this time than ever before’, with the latest offer presented to the forward claimed to be ‘higher’ than those previously made to him.

Ismael Mahmoud, a football journalist from the North African country, replied to that report being communicated on X with check mark and thumbs-up emojis, before then doubling down with a subsequent tweet.

He posted: “Just to clarify. That’s not my news but the source is very reliable. I think it makes a lot of sense, especially after [Trent Alexander-]Arnold’s departure was confirmed. Salah wants to stay, so I don’t think there will be any issue – and I think Mo will continue.”

Just to clarify. That’s not my news but the source is very reliable. @Yallakoranow @masrawy I think it makes a lot of sense, especially after Arnold’s departure was confirmed. Salah wants to stay, so I don’t think there will be any issues—and I think Mo will continue. https://t.co/QFpg8Tv6Vl — Ismael Mahmoud – إسماعيل محمود (@ismaeelmahmoudd) March 27, 2025

The signs point increasingly towards Salah staying at Liverpool

Between Ornstein’s reporting and this purportedly trustworthy update from Egypt, it’s beginning to look very promising in terms of Salah signing a new contract at Liverpool.

James Pearce has quashed suggestions that the 32-year-old had already agreed terms and that the club were simply waiting for the right moment to announce it, but it now seems that we might be edging tantalising close to the news that we’ve all been eagerly anticipating for several months.

There was no timeframe given as to when a new deal for the winger might be formally confirmed, and until such time that it is, Reds supporters might justifiably remain cautious about the future of our consistently prolific number 11.

However, it now feels as though the needle is moving increasingly in the direction of Salah extending his stay at Liverpool; and if indeed he does, just imagine the lift that’d give to the Anfield fan base over the final weeks of a season which could conclude with a Premier League title party!