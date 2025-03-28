What Arne Slot has already told Frimpong amid fresh initial talks over summer transfer

(Photos by Stuart Franklin & Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly held initial talks with Jeremie Frimpong, if reports are to be believed.

The PA News Agency (as relayed by the Liverpool Echo) claim the Reds are interested in the Bayer Leverkusen wingback, but ‘negotiations are still in their infancy’.

It’s worth pointing out, of course, that this is hardly the first time the Merseysiders have got in contact with the 24-year-old.

Arne Slot reportedly likes Jeremie Frimpong

Arne Slot is believed to have held several phone calls with Frimpong in February.

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk informed our sister site CaughtOffside that the Dutch head coach had been reassuring his compatriot ‘he was still keen to get him’.

“Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot were on the phone a lot last month. Both are Dutch, and Slot wanted to sign him in the summer. The Liverpool head coach had been telling the full-back he was still keen to get him,” the BILD reporter wrote.

Having said that, it should be emphasised the footballer isn’t at the top of our priority list – especially not whilst Liverpool are still at risk of losing two talismans in the forward line and the back four.

There’s also a clear need to upgrade our striking options in the upcoming summer window in light of disappointing 2024/25 campaigns from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Could Frimpong replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Our alleged interest in the Bundesliga defender is far from surprising given that our own generational right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is understood to be steadily nearing a move to Real Madrid this summer.

However, it would be remiss of us to suggest that Jeremie Frimpong is a perfect potential successor for our No.66.

The Liverpool-linked No.30, with a release clause valued at £33.5m, does possess sensational offensive capabilities but is encouraged to be far more involved in build-up play in the opposition half and final third.

Player Shot-creating actions Progressive Carries Successful take-ons Touches (opponent’s box) Progressive passes received Trent Alexander-Arnold 3.71 1.84 0.6 1.54 3.74 Jeremie Frimpong 2.9 4.51 0.99 6.07 10.91

* Stats (per 90) courtesy of FBref

In Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga-winning outfit, the Dutchman is both creator and goalscorer; he’s registered 15 goal contributions in 40 games (across all competitions) this term. Admittedly, that’s something of a drop-off from his 24 goal contributions in 47 games in 2023/24.

Alexander-Arnold by comparison is less apt to dribble and will utilise his world-class passing range to influence proceedings on the pitch.

Player Passes attempted Pass completion Progressive passes Trent Alexander-Arnold 74.91 74.4% 8.29 Jeremie Frimpong 34.31 76% 1.96

* Stats (per 90) courtesy of FBref

Arne Slot landing Frimpong’s signature this summer, then, would surely represent a major potential shift in what the Liverpool boss is looking for from his fullbacks moving forward.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile