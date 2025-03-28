Dominik Szoboszlai shares some huge personal news on social media

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai hasn’t enjoyed the best week away from Liverpool action but it seems that his off-field activity may have been more successful than what he did on the pitch.

After a public spat with Arda Guler following defeat against Turkiye, there has been plenty of discussion around our midfielder but he’s quickly moved on.

Taking to his X account, the 24-year-old shared a post with the caption: ‘2025.03.25.❤️’ along with a picture that confirmed he had married his partner.

This comes five months after the pair got engaged and it’s great to see that our No.8 has some good personal news to share at this point.

Dominik Szoboszlai had a great week away from football

It’s been a mixed bag at Anfield this season for the player who has been a consistent starter but maybe doesn’t have the tally of goals and assists that he would want.

Arne Slot clearly has trust in the captain of Hungary though, with his tireless running being a major asset in how we want to play.

The closing weeks of the campaign should allow the former RB Leipzig man an opportunity to showcase why he should be entrusted to play in the position for many seasons to come.

If becoming more of an attacking threat can be possible, then the Hungarian will be hitting his goals on and off the pitch.

With a happy life and a happy wife sorted, let’s hope Dominik Szoboszlai can ensure he has a successful conclusion to this season with Liverpool too.

You can view the picture of Szoboszlai and his wife via @_SZD10 on X:

