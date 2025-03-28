Liverpool announce departure of 22-year-old in pre-summer agreement

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will have seen plenty of transfer stories this week given the break from domestic action and now there’s been some confirmed news.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has joined Utsiktens BK on loan.’

The move to the second tier Swedish club signifies that the goalkeeper is perhaps not destined for stardom at Anfield but we will be hoping he can kick on at his new side.

An earlier loan to Spartakos Kitiou in Cyprus was cut short after the stopper failed to impress, meaning he’s already had a tough campaign so far.

The Polish player has previously played for Caernarfon Town, Radomiak Radom, and Den Bosch on other loan deals since moving to Merseyside the summer of 2019.

Arriving at our academy from Legia Warsaw, it feels like progression behind the likes of Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Giorgi Mamardashvili will be blocked in the long-term.

Therefore, this should be seen as an opportunity for the young player to make a name for himself and potentially a route into a new club he can call his permanent home.

Jakub Ojrzynski has completed a loan move away from Liverpool

After spending time training in Poland last summer, it feels like we may have already been trying to offload the goalkeeper but haven’t been able to do so.

A clean sheet against Shakhtar Donetsk in the past has shown the talents that Jakub Ojrzynski clearly possesses and why he was signed at Anfield.

However, a lack of progression since probably means this will be filed under a risk on a player that didn’t pay off.

You can view confirmation of the Ojrzynski loan via @LFC on X:

Jakub Ojrzynski has joined Utsiktens BK on loan. Best of luck, Jakub 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 27, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley