Kepa Arrizabalaga names Liverpool player ‘in good form’ as toughest opponent he’s faced

Kepa Arrizabalaga has faced Liverpool on many occasions but it seems clear that one man stands above the rest for him, in terms of players played against.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the goalkeeper was given the choice of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Mo Salah – then being asked to select who was the toughest opponents he’s faced.

The 30-year-old said: “You prepare and you see everything and you know [Salah], but then obviously when he’s there, everything is going very fast.

“He’s doing very well and right now, he’s in good form, to be honest. This season [Liverpool] are doing very well as a team, they are first with a big gap to the second one.

“I will choose [Salah] because this season he is doing very, very well.”

It was between our No.11 and Kane for who was the best but to see our man get the nod shows just how well he’s playing at the moment, never mind in the years of consistent performances that have come before.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is an admirer of Mo Salah as a player

Footage from the latest international break shows that our Egyptian King is more than used to being a popular man among fellow players and this is very much the case again.

With David Ornstein reporting that the Reds are currently ‘confident’ that a new deal can be agreed for the 32-year-old as well, we should have room to feel excited about the future of our goal scorer.

Let’s just hope that he can continue to terrorise opposition ‘keepers in the Premier League for the rest of this campaign and into the next, as we and he look for more league winners’ medals.

