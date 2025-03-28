LeBron James shuts down Manchester United fan with brilliant comment

Pictures via @miketrudell on Instagram

LeBron James was a major reason why Liverpool started a partnership with Nike and his relationship with our club is on both a business and personal level.

This has been on show once again with a video that has been shared on Instagram by an American basketball reporter.

Mike Trudell was attempting to speak with the LA Lakers player but before he could ask a question, the sporting icon spotted the reporter was wearing a Manchester United jacket.

The 40-year-old couldn’t help but say: “That’s a horrible jacket by the way, oh my…

“Oh my god, that is a horrible jacket!”

It was all said in good humour but it’s great to see that the basketball player represents our club at all times, especially given that he is a minority stake holder in the Reds.

LeBron James put the Manchester United fan in his place

The athlete has had a public tie with our club since 2011 and the large prices charged for his recent clothing collaboration shows why he has such a positive relationship with FSG.

Having such a popular figure have a interest with us has many obvious perks, even Curtis Jones has benefited from being up close to LeBron.

He’s proven to be a good ambassador too and even though our switch to Adidas will likely mean no more merchandise, there’s still much to get from the American in the coming years – even if it is just putting Manchester United fans down!

