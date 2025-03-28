Melissa Reddy shares huge afternoon contract development affecting Van Dijk & Salah

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to officially sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.

Melissa Reddy nonetheless confirmed that the right-back is ‘very interested’ in moving to the La Liga giants this summer.

Barring a sensational change of heart in the 11th hour, the expectation is that the Merseysiders’ vice-captain will don the famous white shirt for the 2025/26 season and beyond.

But questions remain as to how Alexander-Arnold’s departure may impact the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

There won’t be extra money for Van Dijk or Salah

Contrary to some speculation, our No.66’s likely exit this summer won’t mean there’s more money in the pot to ensure our remaining “contract rebels” sign on the dotted line.

Indeed, Reddy confirmed that any offers will be in line with ‘individual merit, data and circumstances’.

“Alexander-Arnold’s situation will have no bearing on what happens with Salah and Van Dijk as all contract offers have been drafted on individual merit, data and circumstances,” the reporter informed Sky Sports.

“The optimism is still strong that the pair will remain.”

All three of the trios’ contracts are, as things currently stand, due to expire in the coming summer period.

That said, it’s understood talks with Salah, at the very least, are progressing towards a positive outcome.

Liverpool are beholden to their commitment to sustainability

We can understand fan frustration given that it remains entirely possible Liverpool could lose three talismanic figures from the Jurgen Klopp era.

Even assuming that our recruitment team pulls off a blinder of a summer transfer window, few teams, if any, bounce back stronger after losing so much quality in one go.

Nonetheless, part of why we’ll be able to throw our weight around in the transfer market, despite posting major losses from the prior financial year, is due in no small part to our ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Make no mistake, even should both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah commit to extensions, investment remains an absolute necessity this summer.

We’ve serious questions to ask of options in both the forward and defensive lines – and there are further issues to address with regard to potential succession plans as far as both legendary figures are concerned.

