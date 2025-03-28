Melissa Reddy confirms Arne Slot ready to sell Klopp favourite in shock to Liverpool fans

(Photos by Dan Istitene & Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott’s future at Liverpool has become increasingly uncertain after Melissa Reddy’s update.

The England youth international has been largely limited to cameo appearances in Arne Slot’s opening season in charge at Anfield.

More to the point, the former Fulham academy prospect has seen his overall time on the pitch cut significantly after picking up 2,786 minutes in 2023/24 under Jurgen Klopp.

Intriguingly, the now-Red Bull chief publicly admitted he felt he hadn’t given the footballer enough minutes last term.

His Dutch successor has instead handed Elliott only 583 minutes on the pitch (across all competitions), whilst choosing to rely extensively on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

Player Minutes in 2024/25 (all comps) Harvey Elliott 583 Dominik Szoboszlai 2,887 Alexis Mac Allister 3,081 Ryan Gravenberch 3,516

Harvey Elliott could be sold this summer

Reddy now reports, within the wider context of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s likely move to Real Madrid this summer, that Harvey Elliott could be sold if there’s a ‘good offer’ for his services.

“The club have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player,” the reporter informed Sky Sports.

“Liverpool have protected him, not allowing questions over his future as he’s wrestled with what is an emotionally charged decision to make.

“The club know it would be hypocritical, for example, to be annoyed by Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid when a good offer would be accepted this summer for Harvey Elliott – a player who turned the behemoths down because he wanted to call Anfield his home ground.”

There are still over two years remaining on the 21-year-old’s terms on the red half of Merseyside.

Do Liverpool need more substantial midfielders?

There’s a school of thought, particularly within the context of the Premier League, that a midfield comprised mainly of physically diminutive midfielders represents a disadvantage.

Given Elliott’s limited minutes this term under Slot, it would appear that our 56-year-old head coach would agree at least partially.

At any rate, we’d have to imagine this to be the case given that our No.19 has been an extremely reliable presence off the bench for Liverpool in 2024/25.

Six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) have been provided at a rate of one goal or assist every 97.16 minutes – a pretty impeccable record for a midfielder it has to be said.

We’re not really sure what else Elliott could do to prove himself to his new boss.

Ultimately, the fact Slot would rather run the likes of Szoboszlai and Co. into the ground speaks volumes as to his level of trust in the young midfielder.

