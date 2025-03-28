Milos Kerkez admits his agent is working on transfer amid Liverpool links

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

There remains a relatively decent possibility that Milos Kerkez will be a Liverpool player next season.

The Hungarian international, who sometimes shares a pitch with compatriot and Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, has been heavily linked with an Anfield switch this summer.

Whilst the 21-year-old has yet to offer a clear indication of interest in such a move, there have been hints of a possible move away from Bournemouth at the end of the campaign.

Milos Kerkez’s agent is hard at work

The Serbian fullback intriguingly admitted that his agent is already working on potential avenues ahead of the next transfer window.

“As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams,” Kerkez told The Athletic.

“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.

“There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us – these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”

It’s smart of Kerkez to distance himself from any dealings around his services – he can simultaneously keep his options open and his head down focusing on the rest of the season with Andoni Iraola’s Cherries outfit.

Performances have certainly been impressive in 2024/25, with the left-back picking up an average rating of 7.08/10 in the Premier League (according to Sofascore stats).

Coy about Liverpool comments

When pressed on the matter of Liverpool fans urging him to join the Merseysiders this summer, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the Hungary star’s response was suitably coy.

“It’s not like I don’t see it (the comments),” the Bournemouth star noted.

“When people say they don’t see stuff if someone says something about you, I think it’s a lie.

“It’s only if it hits you or not. If someone says something bad, I do my job, and if someone says something good, I just do my job.”

At the very least, we can take from this that Milos Kerkez is more than aware of Liverpool fan interest in his services.

Some speculate there’s even a little more to this story than has been let on by the former AZ Alkmaar star, with reports suggesting he’s privately wishing to join Arne Slot’s men in the summer window.

As to whether a move to the club is indeed on the cards, and being engineered quietly behind the scenes by his agent (with or without any input from the player), remains to be seen.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile