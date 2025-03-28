Onuoha: Alexander-Arnold ‘deserves’ praise for Madrid move not Liverpool fan hate

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are understandably sharing some upset after the decision for Trent Alexander-Arnold to seemingly make a move to Madrid this summer.

Jamie Carragher has already shared why our fans are showing discontent but not everyone understands this opinion from a large group of Reds.

Speaking with BBC Sport, Nedum Onuoha shared his take: ‘I can understand the sadness but it is about taking a minute to appreciate everything that he has done for the club.

‘He deserves the credit because it has been extraordinary.’

This was an opinion that Roy Keane seemingly shared too, as he failed to understand why supporters get so upset with a player leaving to go and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Why are Liverpool fans upset with Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Playing for your boyhood club, winning trophies and building a legacy is what most people within Liverpool dream of and our No.66 was living those dreams.

He spoke of a desire to copy Steven Gerrard’s one-club mentality and the greatest trophy of them all would be wearing the captain’s armband and spending his whole career in a red shirt.

Instead, a matter of years later, the Scouser has now decided that he wants to move to Spain and attempt to be a winner of individual merit – rather than for his team and his city.

Doing all this whilst running down a contract, leaving on a free and thus bagging himself more money in terms of a signing-on fee – makes it even worse.

It would be bad if any one player did this but when it’s supposed to be a man who represented you on the pitch and was living your dreams – it shows he was never like you at all.

