How Liverpool have protected Alexander-Arnold amid Madrid talks makes transfer even harder to take – Reddy

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are now aware that it seems that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club this summer and more information has been shared from behind the scenes.

Reporting on the event for Sky Sports, Melissa Reddy stated: ‘The club have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player.

‘Liverpool have protected him, not allowing questions over his future as he’s wrestled with what is an emotionally charged decision to make.’

To hear that the Scouser turned down offers to stay at Anfield, whilst the club acted with nothing but respect and protected him from any media backlash – makes it even harder to take.

Sharing these stories makes it even harder for our vice captain to be able to turn round in the future and blame anyone but himself for making this transfer decision.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pushed for the move to Real Madrid

Making a move to Real Madrid is something most players around the world can only dream of and many fans would feel pride in seeing their players move there.

Indeed, Nedum Onuoha stated that our academy graduate should be credited for both getting to the level to make this switch and being brave enough to do so.

This won’t be the case for many Liverpool supporters though and a decision to turn your back on your own club and city will never be forgotten.

Jamie Carragher has tried to be the voice of this discontent but there are still many who don’t accept this way of thinking.

However, this report takes away the opportunity for the 26-year-old to have any future excuses other than making a selfish decision in the interest of his own career.

