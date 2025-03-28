Liverpool accused of ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold pursuit

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are coming to terms with the fact that we are closing in on losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer.

Reporting on the event for Sky Sports, Melissa Reddy stated: ‘Liverpool didn’t just open the door for Real Madrid’s charm offensive, they rolled the red carpet out and the Spanish giants have happily walked on it for two years, before really ratcheting up their interest ahead of last summer.’

Our right back has been a star within the club since progressing through the academy and his stock has only continued to rise ever since.

Making an immediate impact under Jurgen Klopp, the Scouser proved to be a pivotal part of a very successful team and being a local and homegrown talent made it even better.

This was rewarded with new deals but it seems the writing was on the wall from 2021, when our vice captain signed a shorter contract extension than what was expected.

The 26-year-old is now in a position where he has agency over where his next career step may be and that has led to Carlo Ancelotti’s side being on high alert.

Now it seems clear that a move to La Liga is looming and the real question will be on how the fans will react to him for the rest of the campaign.

How will Liverpool fans react to Trent Alexander-Arnold?

There will be growing discontent from supporters that one of our own has turned his back on the club, leaving on a free transfer through the back door.

A change is clearly what was on the England international’s mind and he will learn whether the grass is greener on the other side.

If we use the examples of Philippe Coutinho and Fernando Torres, it doesn’t always go to plan and even if it does – is it worth ruining your reputation in your own city?

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley