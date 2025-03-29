Bournemouth target £40m valued Liverpool man as makeweight in Kerkez deal – report

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are ready for a busy summer of transfer activity and it seems that Milos Kerkez could be a realistic option to join the club.

Striking a deal with Bournemouth could now be a little easier though, if the latest reports are to be believed around the sale of one of our players.

As stated on Football Insider: ‘Bournemouth have identified Caoimhin Kelleher as one of their top targets to strengthen in goal this summer.’

We all know that the Irishman is being touted for an exit, given the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili and presence of Alisson Becker.

A move to the Cherries could be realistic and with the same report stating that Liverpool will demand £30-40million for the stopper, it could be part of a possible transfer for their left back.

Caoimhin Kelleher could facilitate a move for Milos Kerkez

As the Hunagrian confirmed his agent is currently working on a deal, it seems that the Reds are part of a stream of interested parties.

Richard Hughes has been touted as a key reason as to why we may be able to complete a deal with his former club too and this all starts to make sense.

If we then send Caoimhin Kelleher the other way, we could hugely reduce the price tag and get ourselves a new left back whilst we’re at it.

It probably also then paves the way for Kostas Tsimikas to exit and open up more funds, that could then be used to bolster another area in the squad.

As the summer edges nearer, we can file this under a believable story that would make sense for a variety of different reasons.

