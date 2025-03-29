Ornstein: What FSG’s move to buy Malaga would mean for Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Whilst many Liverpool fans would have been hoping that our owners were fully focussed on bolstering the squad with new signings, it appears a new club has been top of the priority list.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic: ‘Liverpool’s owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is exploring a deal to purchase Spanish second-tier side Malaga.’

This would be a first big step towards the ‘multi-club model strategy’ which will be headed by CEO of football, Michael Edwards.

Our owners’ representatives are said to have visited in February to assess whether to invest or not and are now seemingly set to take the plunge.

Wanting control of football operations seems the key reason, with room for investment from others in order to enable the Boston-based team to have operational control.

The two current owners are Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani (51%) and Blue Bay (49%), with a focus being on buying out the Qatari businessman.

The Spanish side are currently in administration under judicial control and have a strong history within the nation, tying into FSG’s move to buy the Reds – a historic club in need of financial support.

FSG have a real interest in taking over at Malaga

A previous move for Bordeaux never materliasied and Edwards has been assesing options around Europe since, with the LaLiga 2 outfit looking like favourites now.

The report states that this investment would be used to aid Liverpool’s pursuit of dominance in England, with the Spaniards being used as a feeder club who can also help with loans, work permits and Brexit related restrictions.

It’s a step into the mirky world of multi-club ownership where we would sit top of the tree but would limit the success of any other clubs who join this ‘family’.

Sitting in the second tier and looking to restore their former glory, Malaga fans may not be too upset at this stage and we could benefit in the short-term but there is sure to be some long-term concerns.

Whether this will impact summer signings of players like Alexander Isak and Milos Kerkez, only time will tell but this feels like a big moment in FSG’s footballing history.