Intriguing Liverpool transfer update coming out of Sky impacts Alexander Isak move

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly ‘registered their interest’ in Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds’ need for offensive reinforcements is clear given following an unfortunate drop-off from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in 2024/25.

The Frankfurt man, by contrast, has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Bundesliga this term, registering 19 goals and eight assists in 38 games (across all competitions).

Player Goal contributions Minutes per goal contribution Hugo Ekitike 27 102.48 Diogo Jota 12 123.41 Darwin Nunez 14 134.42

* Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

Liverpool will have competition for Hugo Ekitike

It would seem that our ‘interest’ in Ekitike is probably not quite as strong as our reported admiration for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old is considered an admired quantity, according to Florian Plettenberg’s X (formerly Twitter) update on Friday evening.

A potential move for the Frenchman, however, may prove challenging given the scale of other clubs also understood to be monitoring his progress – Arsenal and Manchester United among them.

🚨🆕 Eintracht Frankfurt are aware that Manchester United are seriously considering Hugo #Ekitike as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer. #MUFC Arsenal (Isak remains the No. 1 target), Liverpool, and Juventus have also registered their interest. #LFC Eintracht… pic.twitter.com/IEVP6lWegl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2025

An alternative to Alexander Isak

Given that Alexander Isak is likely going to cost well in excess of £100m, Richard Hughes and his recruitment team may be better advised putting their faith in an alternative.

The Sweden international would, no doubt, be a fantastic signing for us as a Premier League-proven goal machine set to hit his peak years, but cost and injury record could prove prohibitive.

Intriguingly, from a statistical point of view, a move for Hugo Ekitike wouldn’t necessarily be considered a huge step away from his Newcastle counterpart.

FBref currently consider Isak to be the second most similar player (behind Omar Marmoush) to the Frenchman.

As side-by-side comparisons go, there’s plenty to admire in a talent still in need of a great deal of development.

Players Non-penalty xG xAG Shot-creating actions Touches in the opposing box Hugo Ekitike 0.58 0.25 3.64 6.74 Alexander Isak 0.63 0.20 3.41 6.26

* Stats (per 90) courtesy of FBref

