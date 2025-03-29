Mo Salah’s appearance at WWE in London shows scale of contract saga at Liverpool

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

In a week where we appear to have learned that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club on a free transfer, the thought of Mo Salah doing the same is terrifying.

It’s long been a talking point for Liverpool fans and this has now spilled over to another sport, with the WWE showcasing the opinions of our supporters.

As the wrestling headed to London, the WWE Tag Team Championship holders ‘The Street Profits’ entered the arena and as the camera focused on Montez Ford – a sign could be seen in the crowd.

This read: ‘Renew Mo Salah’, along with ‘YNWA’ and ’20x’ next to a Premier League title, though the main message was very clear.

Our supporters are now desperate for the Egyptian King to sign a new contract and are clearly trying to spread the message in any way possible.

Liverpool fans want Mo Salah to sign a new contract at Anfield

You can view the image of the Salah sign courtesy of Netflix (via @MenInBlazers on X):

“RENEW MO SALAH” sign spotted at WWE’s show at the O2 in London tonight 💀 The Liverpool star’s contract situation is as dramatic as a Wrestlemania storyline 😂 pic.twitter.com/TwxxSe9FlH — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 28, 2025

David Ornstein has shared his optimism around the chances of our No.11 signing a new contract and despite the blow about our right back, we’re holding hope that good news is looming.

Sources from Egypt echo this sentiment and it feels like we’re about to be able to celebrate a new contract for the 32-year-old who has been at the top of his game in this campaign.

We will then hope that more good news around Virgil van Dijk will follow and that Arne Slot can return to focusing on on-field matters, before looking ahead to what looks set to be a busy summer.

