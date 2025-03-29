Merson: ‘Liverpool fans should be happy’ for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid move

Pictures via Sky Sports News on X

Liverpool fans have been vocal in their distaste for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s apparent decision to leave the club but Paul Merson doesn’t agree with this.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man said about the Scouser leaving on a free transfer: “I don’t know what the problem is.

“He’s come through there, he’s been unbelievable, the kid, he’s won everything in the game there at Liverpool, and he’s going to go on a free.

“Look at Antony, Antony’s just been bought from Man United for £80 million, he’s out on loan, no one says a dicky bird.

“This lad, he’s been absolutely outstanding for Liverpool, he hasn’t come in as a £60 million flop. He’s been through the ranks, he’s come in the team, he’s been phenomenal.

“And for me, it’s Real Madrid. Do you know what I mean?

“He’s gonna win the Premier League with Liverpool again, he’s won the Champions League, and I don’t see a problem with it – I really don’t.

“I don’t know anybody in the world of football who’s ever turned Real Madrid down – I don’t.

“And I think fair play to the lad, good luck to him, and I think Liverpool fans should be happy for him.

“He’s given everything for that club and I think he deserves that move, in my opinion.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, Roy Keane seems to think the same, but there will be many of our supporters who strongly disagree.

The problem with Alexander-Arnold leaving isn’t down to a fee

The way this question was posed to the 57-year-old was that fans are only upset because we’re not getting money in return for the departure of a homegrown talent, something Jamie Carragher addressed, but there are more reasons to be upset.

If we look at Raheem Sterling and Fernando Torres, both of these men left and we got money in return – showing a transfer fee doesn’t always sweeten the deal for supporters.

The problem with our vice captain going is that there’s no reason for him to do so, if he truly is a fan of this club.

He spoke in the past of emulating Steven Gerrard, wanting to be a club captain and stating he’d never play for another team.

Instead, he deliberately chose to sign a shorter contract in 2021, let his contract run down and has left for no money but also turned his back on his people and his city.

If we got a transfer fee that would have befitted his talents, it would have helped but certainly not ensure that there would be good feeling about our No.66 leaving through the back door.

You can watch Merson’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @SkySportsNews on X:

🗣️ "I don't see a problem with it" Paul Merson believes Liverpool fans should be happy for Trent Alexander-Arnold if he were to leave for Real Madrid 🔴 pic.twitter.com/rGrhI5OTb7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 29, 2025

