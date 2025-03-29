‘I would expect…’ – James Pearce drops Liverpool summer transfer prediction involving Nunez

Image by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images and The Kop Council

Darwin Nunez has been the subject of much transfer speculation in recent weeks, and one reliable journalist on all things Liverpool believes that the Uruguayan could be on the move over the summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently stated that the Reds’ number 9 was ready to leave Anfield in January amid interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, and the 25-year-old continues to be heavily linked with a departure from Merseyside.

James Pearce claimed at the end of February that he expects the £64m signing from Benfica to be packing his bags for a new club in the summer, and he’s now doubled down on that stance.

Pearce would be ‘amazed’ if Nunez stays at Liverpool

Speaking to The Kop Council, The Athletic journalist anticipates that Liverpool will be in the market for a replacement for Nunez during the off-season.

Pearce said: “I would expect Liverpool to be signing a centre-forward this summer. I’d be amazed if Darwin Nunez was still at Anfield come the start of next season.

“It’s going to be interesting to see whether the Saudi interest raises its head again regarding Nunez. We know that an intermediary contacted Liverpool back in January to find out if a deal could possibly be done, and Liverpool were adamant that it was a straight no.”

Will Liverpool part ways with Nunez this summer?

The ongoing transfer links with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike would indeed suggest that Liverpool may be looking towards life after Nunez, who’s endured a tough season so far at Anfield.

After scoring 15 and 18 goals respectively in his first two years with the Reds, Kopites would’ve been hoping that this would be the campaign in which he truly took flight. Instead, he’s netted only seven times in 40 games so far under Arne Slot, who’d been critical of the Uruguayan’s work rate in February.

Selling him in January would’ve left Richard Hughes with scant time to bring in a replacement, but the summer transfer window offers much more scope to source and sign the club’s next centre-forward.

There’s a sense that Nunez may need a very strong finish to this season if he’s to salvage his Liverpool career, which has featured some memorable last-gasp winners but also a few too many head-scratching moments of frustration.

Hopefully the 25-year-old can end a difficult campaign on a high note personally. Some Divock Origi-esque derby heroics on Wednesday night would be an ideal place to start!