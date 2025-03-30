‘Are you telling me…’ – Steve Nicol urges Liverpool not to part with ‘£40m’ player this summer

Image via ESPN FC

Steve Nicol has strongly insisted that Liverpool shouldn’t dispense with one exit-linked player this summer unless they were to receive a substantial offer for him.

Speculation has been rife over the future of Darwin Nunez, with James Pearce expecting the striker to be sold amid reports that Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have joined the list of clubs showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

The Uruguay international has contributed seven goals and seven assists in 40 matches so far this season, with the former return particularly disappointing for someone who cost an initial £64m to sign from Benfica in 2022.

Nicol fights Nunez’s corner in transfer debate

Nicol was involved in a lively exchange with presenter Dan Thomas on ESPN FC when addressing a reader’s question as to whether or not Liverpool should sell him.

The former Reds defender replied: “Listen, you need a squad. You’re talking about hoping to be involved in three or four tournaments, so why wouldn’t you have somebody like him? If you don’t have any other option, then what are you supposed to do?

“I tell you what, let’s get rid of everybody and then worry about it afterwards! You need a squad. Are you telling me he’s got no goals this year?

“Answer the question – has he scored goals this year? He has scored goals. The fact is, he’s scored some goals, enough goals to have him on the bench to come on. He’s scored goals and gotten assists.”

When Nicol was pressed by Thomas to put a valuation on Nunez after stating that ‘everybody’s got a price’, the Scot replied ‘£40m maybe’.

What do Liverpool do with Nunez this summer?

The Uruguayan has been a divisive figure throughout his three years in England, receiving frequent criticism from some pundits and fans over his inconsistent finishing but being staunchly defended by Nicol and plenty of Liverpool supporters who continue to back him.

FSG may have a pivotal decision to make regarding the Uruguayan this summer. He’s yet to prove that he can be a truly reliable penalty box assassin at Anfield, and there appears to be sufficient interest in him to command a sizeable fee, but can the Reds afford to jettison him as it stands?

While Arne Slot has a few players who could operate at centre-forward, the only natural alternative to Nunez in that position is Diogo Jota, who’s had more than his fair share of injury troubles throughout his time at the club.

Recent transfer links with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike indicate that Richard Hughes is indeed on the lookout for a new number 9, and if either or both of those are brought in, then Liverpool would have far more scope to cash in on their current options.

However, until such time that an upgrade is signed, the LFC hierarchy must be very careful in determining what to do with the 25-year-old, who – for all his frustrations – has proven that he can come up clutch in our hour of need. Just ask Brentford about him!