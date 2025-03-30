Liverpool loanee goaded by opposition fans after suffering yet another injury setback

Image via @BroadcastMoose on X

Injury problems have unfortunately struck yet again for one Liverpool loanee who looked visibly distressed as he left the pitch.

Owen Beck had been sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring issue before making his comeback for Blackburn in their Championship clash away to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the left-back lasted just 13 minutes before breaking down again at Fratton Park and having to be substituted, and then insult was literally added to injury.

Beck taunted by opposition fans after latest injury blow

As reported by the Portsmouth News, the 22-year-old looked ‘visibly emotional’ as he suffered an apparent recurrence of the previous hamstring problem, and his misery was compounded as a number of Pompey supporters heckled him in the mistaken belief that he was merely pretending to be injured.

Beck was then seen gesturing towards the Portsmouth fans who were goading him, with one reporter interpreting two downward points as a signal to the south coast faithful that he thinks they’ll be relegated from the Championship.

That now looks unlikely to happen after John Mousinho’s side triumped 1-0 to move seven points clear of the drop zone.

Hopefully Beck’s injury isn’t a serious one

It wasn’t nice to see Beck being wrongly accused of feigning injury in Blackburn’s defeat yesterday, and those who heckled him perhaps ought to have known better.

The fact that the defender had only just returned from a lengthy layoff and looked so distraught at having his comeback cut cruelly short should’ve been evidence enough that he wasn’t trying it on, and although it would’ve been wiser not to have gestured to the Portsmouth fans, his frustration in that moment was understandable.

Rovers boss Valerien Ismael said after the match that the 22-year-old is due to go for a scan on Monday to assess the severity of this latest body blow, which comes six months after he was bitten by Preston’s Milutin Osmajic and then sent off for his angry reaction.

Beck had been enjoying a prolonged run in the Blackburn starting XI (scoring a fine goal against Luton) before injuring his hamstring last month, and it’s a massive shame that a promising season has lost momentum over the past few weeks and now been curtailed again.

Fingers crossed that the issue which forced him off yesterday isn’t a serious one and that he might yet feature for the Lancashire club before the campaign finishes.