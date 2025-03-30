Mo Salah’s Instagram activity will have Liverpool fans racking their brains for clues

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has posted a very short clip to Instagram which is bound to have had Liverpool fans searching for clues.

With the international break now concluded, Liverpool’s players have reconvened on Merseyside ahead of the derby against Everton on Wednesday night as everyone’s thoughts switch towards a successful charge for the Premier League title.

Although the Reds haven’t played in two weeks, it’s been far from uneventful around Anfield in the meantime, most notably with reports that Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to agree a free transfer to Real Madrid as his LFC contract creeps towards expiry.

Salah posts cryptic Instagram footage

On Saturday evening, Salah shared what might politely be termed a snippet to his Instagram story, but it’s footage which’ll nonetheless have Liverpool fans talking.

The clip is only three seconds long and features Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai (back on Merseyside after his midweek wedding) and – most intriguingly – Trent sitting in what appears to be someone’s residence and engaged in conversation.

There’s no audio accompanying the footage, which leaves everyone guessing as to what the quartet may have been discussing.

What could Salah and his teammates have been discussing?

It might be nothing more than an innocuous video featuring four teammates sitting around enjoying their downtime ahead of their club’s return to action, but given the wider narratives around some of the players involved, it could have many Liverpool fans racking their brains for clues.

Trent’s exit already seems inevitable, and Salah is also just three months away from the end of his current contract at Anfield, although trusted sources from Egypt have claimed that he’s closer than ever to agreeing a new deal.

Is there a reason for the clip not having audio? Is there a hidden message trying to be communicated? Could those featured be conversing not just about the vice-captain’s future at the club, but also the winger’s?

Those of a more optimistic outlook might interpret it as a positive that the England right-back isn’t being ostracised by his teammates, and some may even be clinging to the hope that the Liverpool players are trying to talk the 26-year-old into staying at Anfield.

Whatever reason Salah had for posting the clip to Instagram, it’s certainly had Reds supporters talking on social media since it was posted on Saturday evening.