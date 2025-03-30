Trent Alexander-Arnold told the truth about Real Madrid in 2024 & it speaks volumes now

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

It’s always going to disappoint the fanbase when the prospect of losing a Scouse Academy graduate – and especially one as gifted as Trent Alexander-Arnold – comes up.

Whilst those close to the situation have been keen to emphasise that a deal with Real Madrid hasn’t been 100% wrapped up, it would be remiss of any commentator to completely ignore the direction of travel.

Barring a sudden change of heart towards the end of the campaign, the No.66 looks destined to don the famous white shirt at the Bernabeu for the 2025/26 season and beyond.

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit will hurt

We can understand why, from a neutral perspective, the backlash against Alexander-Arnold may seem a little harsh in some quarters.

It’s worth bearing in mind the local context, however, which Josh Sexton over at The Anfield Wrap does a stellar job of dissecting on a Sky Sports broadcast.

This is ultimately a player who has quite willingly (and with encouragement) built a persona with foundations rooted around his local legacy.

The lack of comparative transparency over his intentions – in stark comparison to Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – of course, arguably, hasn’t helped matters.

Trent knows he’d be joining a rival

It’s difficult to reconcile the notion of Trent potentially complaining about the backlash he’s received from fans with his own personal thoughts about Liverpool’s relationship with Real Madrid.

Our generational fullback may have forgotten one recent interview he took with Sky’s Melissa Reddy in 2024.

Here he publicly noted the club’s rivalry domestically with Manchester City and on a European level with Real Madrid.

“I think that was a statement week for the team, for the club,” the 26-year-old told Sky Sports, following successive victories against both outfits.

“Probably, historically, our two biggest rivals in Europe and domestically over the last five, six years.”

It’s all well and good to make claims with the benefit of hindsight, of course, we appreciate that.

But it’s difficult to build sympathy for a player who is knowingly moving to another side he acknowledges to be a direct rival to Liverpool Football Club.

In our view, it’s naive for pundits to overlook this – even in favour of the view that Real Madrid are a bigger club than us.

Especially not a time when we’re set to win a 20th English top-flight title and are, on the whole, on the rise under Arne Slot.

