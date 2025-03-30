What Trent Alexander-Arnold may have been saying in viral Salah story hinted at in report

(Photos courtesy of Mo Salah's Instagram & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The subject of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s evening chat with Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai remains, as of yet, a mystery.

It comes at a time when the Scouse Academy graduate is reportedly nearing a permanent move to Real Madrid ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

The Merseysiders, for their part, are understood to have already begun laying down the groundwork to sign a potential replacement at right-back in case that eventuality comes to pass.

What was Trent Alexander-Arnold talking about?

There’s every possibility this was a harmless little catch-up between teammates and friends off the pitch.

Given the context of Salah’s ongoing contract impasse with the club, however, we can’t help but feel there might very well be more to this particular story.

If we’re to take the claims of Defensa Central as gospel, Alexander-Arnold has allegedly been holding private talks with those near and dear to him about the backlash he’s been subjected to.

The defender, allegedly we should emphasise, feels Liverpool are to blame in this situation for failing to accept an offer of £25m for his early release in January.

To our credit, however, what club in world football would willingly sacrifice such an important player right in the middle of a title challenge?

How soon could he leave Liverpool?

Real Madrid may not have officially agreed a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but there’s no question Carlo Ancelotti’s men already have one on their Club World Cup campaign in June.

With the Premier League summer transfer window opening for a brief period between June 1 – June 10, matters are certainly unfolding in Los Blancos’ favour.

Our No.66 would surely be their top priority for this exceptional registration period and it would hardly harm Liverpool to expedite his exit given we’ve no further fixtures to look forward to beyond May.

We still think it would be a massive shame if Trent does sign on the dotted line for Madrid given this is very much a Reds team on the rise under Arne Slot.

It’s his call.

