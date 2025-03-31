Shearer joins growing list of pundits to miss the mark on Alexander-Arnold anger from LFC fans

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

Liverpool fans are being criticsed for upset being sent towards Trent Alexander-Arnold for leaving the club and pundits are repeatedly missing why this is the case.

Speaking about the matter on ‘The Rest is Football’, Alan Shearer said: “I don’t get the criticism, I mean, he’s entitled to do whatever he wants.

“He’s given that football club absolutely everything. Yes, he’s on a good salary but he’s won everything and if he wants to challenge himself, going abroad and playing for Real Madrid, then so be it.

“They turned a bid down for him in January, so they could have made money on him.

“He’s played, I don’t know what, 350 games and he’s always given his best.

“They should give him a great send off.”

It seems clear that the Geordie is of the opinion that the anger sent towards our right back is financial-based, which isn’t the whole reason for this distaste.

Liverpool fans are being criticised for Trent Alexander-Arnold reaction

Paul Merson had a similar opinion to the former Newcastle United man, with the thought being that anger with the Scouser is ill-placed.

If we look at the reaction to Raheem Sterling and Fernando Torres when they both left, it’s clear that receiving a transfer fee doesn’t always remove anger from a transfer.

It’s certainly a contributing factor that the 26-year-old has chosen to run his contract down, rather than get the club some money in return for his services.

However, when we hear reports that he’s turned down bigger money from the Reds than what’s been offered in Spain and how the club has protected him from transfer talk – it hurts more.

What feels like the real nail in the coffin is that he’s one of us, brought up in the city and speaking about his desire to captain the club and be a one-team man for his career.

With Arne Slot’s side on the cusp of winning the Premier League, our No.66 is vice captain behind a 33-year-old Virgil van Dijk – he’s on the brink of realising his boyhood dreams that he happily shared with the world.

Instead, Trent ran his contract down and took a move to Spain – he’s certainly within his rights to do that but don’t tell us all you want to be the next Steven Gerrard and then leave through the back door of your own accord.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 10:27) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley