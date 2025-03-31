Chelsea ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with offer in the works for ‘unflappable’ Anfield hero

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea made a habit of raiding Liverpool for players in the early 2010s, and the west London outfit could reportedly be set to try their luck with the Merseysiders once more.

In contrast to the abundance of goalkeeping riches in Arne Slot’s squad, which’ll be further enhanced by the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili over the summer, Enzo Maresca has had rather less joy with his options between the sticks.

Robert Sanchez has been culpable of some cringeworthy howlers this season, while second-choice Filip Jorgensen hasn’t been able to fully dislodge the under-fire Spaniard, and the Blues could be in the market for another netminder when the transfer window opens in two months’ time.

Chelsea plotting £40m offer for Caoimhin Kelleher

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are steeling themselves to test Liverpool’s resolve for Caoimhin Kelleher in the form of a planned £40m offer.

The addition of a new goalkeeper is among the ‘main objectives’ for the Stamford Bridge outfit for the summer transfer window, and if they can convince the Irishman of a ‘more prominent role’ than what he has at Anfield, that could be pivotal to their hopes of signing him.

Even with Alisson Becker as a nailed-on first choice and Mamardashvili to arrive in time for next season, the Blues are advised not to expect a ‘straightforward negotiation’ for the 26-year-old, who the Reds still value highly despite being unable to provide him the game-time that he’s publicly sought.

Could Chelsea be a viable option for Kelleher?

It seems more likely than unlikely that Kelleher will leave Liverpool in the summer, but will Chelsea be the lucky club to sign him?

The Blues are on course to qualify for the Champions League, a level at which the ‘unflappable‘ goalkeeper (in the words of Irish broadcaster RTE) has already shown that he can excel, and the fee quoted by Fichajes is a fair reflection of his value in today’s market.

If Maresca is able to offer the 26-year-old undisputed first-choice status at Stamford Bridge, something which has constantly eluded the Cork native at Anfield, then the Republic of Ireland international could well jump at the chance to play for the west Londoners.

However, Liverpool might have reservations about selling Kelleher to Chelsea, given the rivalry which has developed between the two clubs in the 21st century and the Blues getting closer to reclaiming the status of positional rivals to us after a couple of underwhelming seasons.

It’ll be gutting to see the Irishman leaving, and moving to the west London club would make it even harder to take for Reds supporters, but he absolutely deserves to be a consistent starter at a high level in England and indeed Europe, and £40m is a truer reflection of his talents than some derisory offers over the last 12 months.