Not just Gravenberch; Liverpool fans will rejoice as injured player back in training

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting Arne Slot’s press conference before we play in the Merseyside derby but we’ve been given a glimpse behind the scenes.

Ahead of the game against Everton, the club shared pictures of all the players returning to training after the international break and one man was spotted back in the gym.

The sight of Conor Bradley will be very welcome by all of our supporters, given the need for a natural right back in our squad at the moment.

With Jarell Quansah starting the Carabao Cup final in this position, we were a little exposed and with no sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold in these pictures – it seems clear that he won’t be playing in what could be his last game against our local rivals.

Therefore, all hopes will be pinned on the Northern Irishman though the sight of no images of him on the grass will perhaps mean this is unlikely.

Given his poor injury record this season too, it feels as though there’s little need to hurry him back into the team.

Arne Slot had more reasons to be happy in training

The sight of Ryan Gravenberch in action was also a plus, given that the midfielder was sent home from international duty with a fitness concern.

We will now await confirmation from our head coach on Tuesday as to who will be playing in the game at Anfield on Wednesday night.

As we enter the home straight of the season, getting back to winning ways against the side from across Stanley Park – would be the perfect way to do so.

