“I’ve made it clear…” – Liverpool-linked forward may have just put Richard Hughes on alert

Liverpool chiefs may have been put on alert after comments made by one player who’s been linked with the Reds in recent months.

The Merseysiders are among several clubs reported to have been keeping tabs on Matheus Cunha, who according to The Guardian had been the subject of multiple transfer offers in January.

The 25-year-old remained loyal to Wolves, not wanting to jump ship from Molineux mid-season when their Premier League status seemed precarious, but Vitor Pereira’s side have since moved nine points clear of the relegation zone and look set to secure an eighth successive year of top-flight football.

Cunha suggests he’s ready to leave Molineux

However, in an interview with The Guardian, the Brazil international indicated that he’s now ready to move on from the Midlands and join a club challenging for major silverware, believing it to be the next natural step in his career.

Cunha said: “I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it [left Wolves in January]. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now we’re close to achieving our goal [of avoiding relegation], but I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Could Cunha’s comments now put Liverpool on alert?

If Liverpool remain interested in a potential swoop for Cunha, his comments basically serve as a ‘come-and-get-me’ plea as he evidently eyes up a lucrative transfer.

The Brazilian has netted 15 goals in 29 appearances this season, including a superb strike in Wolves’ 2-1 defeat at Anfield in February; and while he was nowhere near as prolific for RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid in the past, he now seems ready to truly make his mark at a club competing in the Champions League.

Primarily a number 10, the 25-year-old can also be deployed at centre-forward and on either flank (Transfermarkt), which’d make him a wonderfully versatile option for Arne Slot if the Reds were to snap him up.

However, Liverpool chiefs may have understandable reservations about Cunha’s discipline, with the forward having been involved in a couple of unsavoury incidents in recent months.

He received a two-match ban in December for elbowing a member of Ipswich staff and forcibly removing their glasses in a melee after Wolves’ 2-1 loss to the Tractor Boys; and he lashed out repeatedly at another LFC-linked player in Milos Kerkez in an FA Cup clash against Bournemouth a month ago, being sent off for his troubles in a moment of complete head loss.

The tendency for the red mist to descend is something that he must address, but if he can nip that in the bud and maintain this season’s scoring form over a longer period, he could certainly make a telling impact at a club in the upper echelons of European football.