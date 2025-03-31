‘Good news for Liverpool’ – Sky reporter delivers ideal pre-Merseyside derby update for Reds fans

Image via Sky Sports News

Liverpool fans have been treated to some encouraging news in the lead-up to the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

After a 17-day breather owing to the international break and the FA Cup quarter-finals, the Reds resume their season with an Anfield fixture against Everton as Arne Slot’s side seek to bounce back from their defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle earlier this month.

There were a couple of injury scares for LFC in the meantime as Ryan Gravenberch swiftly pulled out of the Netherlands squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League double header against Spain, while Alisson Becker left the Brazil setup after incurring a suspected concusson in their recent win over Colombia.

Liverpool fans given double team news boost on Monday

On Monday lunchtime, the Sky Sports cameras broadcast live footage from Liverpool training in Kirkby, with their reporter giving a positive update on the aforementioned duo.

He outlined: “Good news for Liverpool is that Ryan Gravenberch is on the training ground…he wasn’t feeling too well after that [Carabao] Cup final and didn’t play in [Netherlands’] games in the UEFA Nations League.

“We brought you pictures earlier on of Alisson as well. He had quite a horrific clash of heads with Davinson Sanchez while playing for Brazil against Colombia…he is back and training, and he said he’s fine ahead of this game against Everton.”

An ideal boost for Liverpool ahead of must-win Merseyside derby

After the gut-punch defeats to PSG and Newcastle, and the furore over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s seemingly impending move to Real Madrid in the past few days, Liverpool could certainly do with starting April on a winning note and dispelling the downbeat mood of the past three weeks.

Beating Everton (and avenging the tumultuous 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in February) would be the perfect way to inject positive momentum and take a step closer to what’ll hopefully be our 20th league title over the next couple of months.

The sight of Gravenberch and Alisson in training today suggests that both will be raring to go on Wednesday after their respective scares over the international break, and training ground footage also showed Joe Gomez undertaking individual running work as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

All of that provides Liverpool with an ideal boost ahead of the derby, and Arne Slot is bound to provide a more informed update when he holds his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning.

When the Reds returned from a lengthy break at a similar stage of their last title triumph in 2020, they were held to a goalless draw by Everton. Let’s hope that we’re adding three points rather than one to the tally after we play our neighbours in midweek!

You can view the Liverpool training ground footage below, via @SkySportsNews on X: