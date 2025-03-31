Ex-Liverpool player shares story of waiting in A&E with a broken leg in his full kit

Pictures via Tops of the Kop on YouTube

Liverpool live in an age now of top of the line medical staff and equipment but that hasn’t always been the case, as shared by one former player.

Speaking on ‘Tops Of The Kop’, Jason McAteer shared a story of one injury he sustained whilst at the club:

“Imagine this happening to Mo Salah… so I broke my leg, I’m in the kit like this and I’m in the treatment room.

“I get carried off and I’m in the treatment room and my leg’s up like this, right.

“And they go, ‘yeah, you’ve broken your leg,’ right, I’m in the kit, so they say to me an ambulance is coming.

“So an ambulance turns up, players entrance, they come in, they wheelchair me out.

“So I’m in a wheelchair, full kit, boots on, shorts, socks, right, kit – they haven’t even given me a top.

“Right and I’m in the ambulance and they get to Fazakerley Hospital and they wheel me down and they take me into A&E and they just leave me, in reception of A&E.

“My dad was with me because he come out the crowd and got in, so my dad’s standing there and I’m standing like this and everyone in A&E is going, ‘hey, Macca, what score was it when you come off, mate?'”

It makes for quite the image for a player to be representing the Reds and then come off injured, before being left in a full kit in the A&E waiting room.

Jason McAteer was left to fend for himself with a broken leg

It’s probably something that will be celebrated by many as it eradicates the huge gulf we see between footballers and the average person today.

However, the thought of Mo Salah sitting in a local hospital and waiting for help with a broken leg is something that will feel very alien to anyone who watches the game today.

Now looking at the club from a pundit side and sharing the inside information he has, it’s likely that the 53-year-old would have preferred to have been playing today than in his time.

After calls for Ange Postecoglou to replace Jurgen Klopp from the Birkenhead-born ex-pro though, we can perhaps be grateful he’s not part of the selection committee for any big calls at Anfield!

You can watch McAteer’s comments via Tops Of The Kop (from 26:46) on YouTube:

