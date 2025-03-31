Liverpool fans may have missed what Joe Gomez was doing in encouraging training ground hint

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have played almost twice as many matches so far in 2025 (20) as Joe Gomez has played minutes (11), but there are signs that the Reds’ longest-serving first-team player is making good progress with his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Having been forced off in the 5-0 thrasing of West Ham at the end of December, the 27-year-old then saw his comeback against Plymouth Argyle six weeks later cut short inside the opening quarter-hour, and he hasn’t featured since.

The most recent blow had been projected to rule him out for most of the final third of the season, although there’s now renewed hope that we could see our number 2 back on the pitch before the campaign concludes.

Gomez spotted in Liverpool training

Sky Sports had their cameras at Liverpool’s training session on Monday as the Reds gear up for the Merseyside derby in midweek.

While their reporter provided positive updates on Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson Becker, both of whom had injury scares during the international break, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Gomez out on the grass as well.

The defender can momentarily be seen in the background undertaking an individual running drill away from the bulk of the squad as he continues with his tailored recovery programme.

Hopefully we’ll see Gomez back on the pitch soon

Gomez is probably still some way from making a matchday comeback, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce reporting today that Conor Bradley is closer to a return than his fellow defender but won’t be fit in time to face Everton on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also sidelined for the time being (and one might wonder if he’ll be selected when fit, given that he’s set to leave behind his boyhood club on a free transfer), so Liverpool could certainly do with getting some of their defensive options back in action sooner rather than later.

Nonetheless, the sight of the 27-year-old going through running drills at the AXA Training Centre suggests that his recovery is progressing nicely, and hopefully he’ll be able to play some part for the Reds before the season is out.

The first three months of 2025 have been a write-off for Gomez, but if he could get back playing in time for his team to hopefully be lifting the Premier League trophy in May, it’d be the perfect way for him to round off 10 years as an LFC player!

You can see Gomez in Liverpool training below (at 2:00), via Sky Sports News on YouTube: