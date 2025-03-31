Jurgen Klopp makes first major decision in new role at Red Bull

(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has only been in his new job for a matter of months but has been involved in a first major decision at Red Bull.

As reported on rbleipzig.com: ‘Marco Rose has been relieved of his duties as RB Leipzig head coach with immediate effect.

‘His coaching team of Alexander Zickler, Marco Kurth and Frank Geideck have also left the club, along with Frank Aehlig (head of first team football).’

For the RB Leipzig head coach to be relieved of his duties, it’s seems safe to assume that the ‘Head of Global Soccer’ will have been involved in this decision.

Jurgen Klopp will have overseen the sacking of Marco Rose

After side-stepping the sacking of former assistant manager Pep Lijnders, as he was asked to leave his job at RB Salzburg in December, the turnaround of managers in the company has been quite high.

Comments on the club website for the Bundesliga side came from a voice other than our former manager but it’s clear to see that he would have been involved.

With stories linking our club legend with a shock return to management with Real Madrid, this may cool these talks a little as full focus is clearly with the energy drink company at present.

After having such a long tenure at Anfield, it must be difficult for the 57-year-old to start having to okay decisions for peers to lose their jobs.

However, this is much more part and parcel of the game across the board – it’s just that Liverpool do things differently and that we were lucky to have two very talented men in the hot seat in Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp.

