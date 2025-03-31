Former Liverpool assistant manager lands new job with Jurgen Klopp at Red Bull

(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s new job at Red Bull has been underway since the start of the year and it seems he’s found a place for one of his former coaches.

With our former manager being part of the company that made the decision for Marco Rose to lose his job at RB Leipzig, it feels as though he may have had a say in the replacement too.

As reported on rbleipzig.com: ‘Zsolt Löw has been appointed new head coach of RB Leipzig.

‘The 45-year-old, who was previously Head of Soccer Development at Red Bull, will sign a contract until the end of the 2024/25 season and take charge of his first training session on Monday.

‘Peter Krawietz (53) will be Löw’s assistant coach in Leipzig.’

There are several things that can be taken from this news, with the most notable update being that Peter Krawietz is returning to work for the first time since leaving Anfield at the end of last season.

Peter Krawietz is returning to work in football without Jurgen Klopp

With some reports linking our former boss with a return to management at Real Madrid, this news certainly down plays the chances of this happening.

If the 57-year-old was considering a move to Spain, he would likely do so with his former assistant manager who has worked with Klopp at Mainz, Dortmund and Anfield.

With Pep Lijnders being recently relieved of his duties at RB Salzburg too, it feels as though the former trio are now all going there separate ways – though with a clear Red Bull connection.

Peter Krawietz is only with the Bundesliga side on a deal to the end of the season so we could see a reunion should Jurgen want to return to a top job but we are all selfishly hoping that this doesn’t happen.

With a former ‘Head of Soccer Development at Red Bull’ taking the job in Leipzig though, we perhaps shouldn’t rule out a coaching job in the company further down the line for the men who were in charge of the Reds.

