Talks underway: Liverpool ready to meet asking price for Premier League gem with ‘unique skill set’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be making steady progress in their pursuit of one transfer target, judging by reports which have emerged on Monday.

Two Premier League players in particular have been hotly linked with prospective moves to Anfield – Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

That duo have had outstanding seasons so far at their clubs, and depending on their fortunes in the chase to qualify for the Champions League and Europa League respectively, they could viably move on to pastures new over the summer.

Liverpool ready to meet Bournemouth’s asking price for Kerkez

According to a report from CaughtOffside on Monday morning, talks have now commenced regarding a potential move for the Cherries’ Hungarian defender.

The Reds are understood to be ready to meet Bournemouth’s asking price of €45m-€50m (£37.6m-£41.8m) for Kerkez, who it’s claimed is keen on a move to Anfield, which’d afford him the opportunity to play alongside international teammate Dominik Szoboszlai at club level.

However, the Premier League leaders are far from alone in their admiration for the 21-year-old, who’s also being watched by Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

How does Kerkez compare to Liverpool’s current left-backs?

It was Hughes who oversaw Kerkez’s arrival in England two years ago as Bournemouth’s sporting director, and now that he holds a similar role at Liverpool, could that help to pave the way for the Hungarian to relocate to Anfield in the summer?

Ever before the left-back began life in the Premier League, his former AZ Alkmaar teammate Mat Ryan (once of Brighton and Arsenal) proclaimed that the youngster had a ‘unique skill set’, along with praising the defender’s ever-positive attitude behind the scenes (Soccernews, via Sport Witness).

Whereas Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have provided minimal attacking threat from that position for the Reds this season (zero goals and three assists combined), the Cherries’ number 3 has chipped in with eight goal contributions during the current campaign.

He’s also made more tackles and interceptions this term than the Scotland captain (74 to 53) and boasts a superior rate for successful take-ons (42.5% to 30.8%) and aerial duels (32.8% to 26.7%), although his pass completion of 76.6% lags well behind the two Liverpool left-backs (83.6% and 85.4%), as per FBref.

It seems that Anfield chiefs are sufficiently convinced by the 21-year-old to get the ball rolling on a prospective transfer; and if they’re ready to pay what Bournemouth want for him and the player is keen on the move, several of the key ingredients already appear to be in place for a deal to be done over the coming months.