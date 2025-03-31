‘If they think…’ – Chris Sutton ‘pretty certain’ of one thing as he delivers title race verdict

(Photos by Alex Pantling and Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Premier League resumes this week after a fortnight’s rest for the international break, with Liverpool leading Arsenal by 12 points as the home stretch comes into view.

There are top-flight fixtures midweek and at the weekend, with both of the top two coincidentally playing Everton and Fulham between now and Sunday in a six-day period which could see the title race either given a jolt of unpredictability or being effectively settled.

The Gunners also have a Champions League quarter-final tie against LFC’s old foes Real Madrid in April, and while unfortunately the Reds are now out of that competition, their nearest challengers will have their attention divided between two tournaments for the time being.

Sutton doesn’t envisage Arsenal catching Liverpool in title race

Speaking on the latest ‘It’s All Kicking Off!’ podcast, Chris Sutton has a lot more faith in Arsenal to dethrone the reigning European champions than to make up the dozen-point deficit to Liverpool with nine Premier League matches remaining.

The ex-Blackburn and Chelsea striker said: “I think Arsenal fans are clutching at straws if they think they are still in a title race.

“They’ll be focusing on Madrid, which I think is a very winnable tie for Arsenal. Madrid probably go into the game as everyone’s favorites, with the array of talent at their disposal, but Arsenal could beat Madrid over two legs.

“I am certain of it, in the same way as I am also pretty certain they’re not going to be able to reel in Liverpool at this stage.”

Let’s not give Arsenal a sniff in the title race!

Having not seen their team play a Premier League fixture since 8 March, Liverpool fans will be craving a return to top-flight action in midweek, even if a Merseyside derby isn’t exactly a gentle way to resume the push for the title.

After the bitter disappointments in the Champions League and Carabao Cup earlier this month, and the hammer blow regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future over the past few days, the Reds could do with bouncing back immediately in order to lift the mood music for the run-in to the season.

Even by this time next week, we could have a much clearer picture as to how the title race will play out. If Arsenal reduce the points gap to single digits, it’d feel like it’s very much game on over the subsequent seven weekends.

However, should Liverpool stretch their lead even further between now and Sunday evening, by which time there’ll be just 21 more points on offer, it’d take a collapse of suspiciously monumental proportions for the Premier League trophy not to be presented at Anfield on 25 May.

The Reds should have enough quality in their squad to finish the job from here – even Arsenal legend Thierry Henry can’t envisage any other conclusion – but let’s not give the Gunners even a sniff of a chance of making the title race more interesting from the neutrals’ perspective!