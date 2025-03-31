Trent Alexander-Arnold omission from latest official Liverpool update will alert fans

Pictures via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool fans are very aware of the news around Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment and so we have been waiting for any official comment from the club.

With the international break in full swing and the next press conference from Arne Slot not taking place until Tuesday morning, the first inside update we’ve had has been pictures of the players returning to training.

The one glaring omission from these snaps was our No.66, whom many would have been hoping to see in some capacity.

Catching a glimpse of Joe Gomez means that there’s no excuse for the injury that is currently ruling the right back out, to be the reason we don’t see him.

Many will be begin to read between the lines but after Mo Salah’s Instagram video of himself, Ibou Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai sitting with the Scouser – he’s seemingly in the city but we’re still left unclear on his current contract situation.

Arne Slot will be asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold on Tuesday

With no Conor Bradley present either, we’re still awaiting news on who will be playing right back against Everton this week, as Jarell Quansah is assumedly the front runner at this stage.

As Alan Shearer joins the list of pundits criticising how our fans have reacted to news linking the 26-year-old with a move to Spain, it’ll be interesting to see how our head coach manages the questions that will no-doubt be sent his way.

Given his cards-close-to-the-chest approach we’ve seen in the past, it’s likely that the Dutchman won’t be sharing too much information, yet whatever he does say will make headlines around the world.

You can view all the pictures of the Liverpool squad via liverpoolfc.com:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley