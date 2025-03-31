Wataru Endo named as ‘possible candidate’ for role no Liverpool fan will want to see him fulfill – report

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Wataru Endo has gained himself cult hero status at Liverpool and there will be many fans who hope that he can remain at the club into next season.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg on X, though: ‘Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about Wataru Endo.

‘The 32y/o midfielder is a possible candidate for #SGE in the summer, but other names are also being considered. Endo is allowed to leave Liverpool, as reported.

‘Currently, the topic is not a priority for Eintracht, partly because the overall package is still too expensive.

‘Frankfurt are informed about the situation, as per @BILD_Eintracht and confirmed.’

The Japanese international was praised for his performances during the most recent international break and it’s safe to say that he’s been dependable whenever called upon this season.

That’s why he has such a strong bond with our supporters already and why those within his nation adore him too.

Wataru Endo is a well respected player in Liverpool and Japan

We saw in Paris just how much the 32-year-old has captured the hearts of our fans and it seems clear that Arne Slot has been won over as well.

At the start of the campaign, our No.3 barely got a look in but now he feels like the correct sub to make in the closing stages of a game we’re trying to see out.

It’s easy then to understand why those in the Bundesliga appreciate his talents, especially after many successful years with Stuttgart.

A move to Eintracht Frankfurt does feel possible, even though we perhaps just don’t want it to be true.

