‘Getting him out’ – David Moyes makes cheeky Mo Salah admission ahead of Merseyside derby

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton manager David Moyes has heaped huge praise on Liverpool ace Mo Salah ahead of Wednesday night’s crunch Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Reds head into the clash currently leading the way in the Premier League by 12 points ahead of second placed Arsenal.

The Blues, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six games and netted a last-minute equaliser against Arne Slot’s side back in February

Salah will be eager to add to his 54 goal contributions (across all competitions) tomorrow night as Liverpool look to get back to winning ways after being dumped out of the Champions League by PSG and losing to Newcastle in the League Cup final prior to the international break.

“He’s having an unbelievable season for Liverpool. But let’s be fair we’re talking about one of the top Premier League players of this generation,” Moyes said (as quoted by The Mirror).

“And it’s not just this season, he’s been so consistent over most seasons; scoring plenty of goals, plenty of assists, looks as if he plays nearly all the games, very rarely injured. He’s been an excellent player for Liverpool.”

Moyes was then asked where Salah ranks among the all-time Premier League greats. “We’ll enjoy taking him to the airport and getting him on the plane, getting him out,” he cheekily replied.

It’s no surprise to hear Moyes being excited about seeing the back of our No.11.

It remains unclear, however, as to when the Egyptian King will be bidding farewell to Merseyside.

His current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season and there’s yet to be any news regarding an extension of his contract.

The former Roma man joined the club in the summer of 2017 and has been simply unplayable ever since.

He’s the club’s record goalscorer in the Premier League and has won every major trophy possible during his time in a Red shirt.

Let’s hope the 32-year-old can fire us towards another huge three points tomorrow against the Blues!