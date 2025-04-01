Report: Liverpool open talks to sign in-demand £50m ‘monster’; he ‘could be sold this summer’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign a midfielder who’s coveted by a number of Premier League clubs.

Last month, Bundesliga insider Christian Falk named the Reds as one of the many suitors taking an interest in Hugo Larsson, declaring that the Eintracht Frankfurt maestro ‘could be sold this summer’ if any prospective buyer is willing to part with at least £50m.

Another reliable German source in Florian Plettenberg this week corroborated those reports linking the Reds with the Sweden international, citing a similar asking price to that mentioned above.

Liverpool contact Hugo Larsson’s agents

According to CaughtOffside on Tuesday, Liverpool have now ‘made advances’ with the 20-year-old’s representatives as they seek to win the crowded transfer race for him.

Eintracht Frankfurt are braced for offers for Larsson, who they value in the region of €60m-€70m (£50.2m-£58.5m), with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all believed to be interested in acquiring him.

However, it’s claimed that Manchester City have been the first club to make contact with his agents, and the midfielder is understood to be open to a prospective move to the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool appear to be serious about trying to sign Larsson

Although midfield appears to be one of the strongest areas in Arne Slot’s current squad, it’s easy to see why Liverpool would be interested in Larsson.

Described in a scout report by Breaking The Lines as ‘an immense ball carrier and a monster in transitions’ with a ‘relentless engine’, the Swede is positionally quite versatile, able to line out as a number 6, 8 or 10 as the situation requires.

He gave a strong performance in Eintracht’s 1-0 win over Stuttgart last weekend and could put himself in the shop window during the final few weeks of the season, particularly if Dino Toppmoller’s side were to miss out on Champions League qualification (they’re currently five points above fifth in the Bundesliga).

Having reportedly reached out to his agents, it seems that Liverpool are indeed serious about trying to land Larsson’s signature this summer, although the intense competition for the 20-year-old will likely require Richard Hughes to make quite a compelling sales pitch.

Expect the Anfield hierarchy to be keeping a close watch on his performances in the German top flight over the coming weeks, and indeed the Europa League, with his team facing Spurs in the quarter-finals this month.