‘It depends on…’ – James Pearce cites one factor which could make or break Liverpool move for Isak

Alexander Isak remains one of Liverpool’s primary transfer targets ahead of the summer, with the Swedish striker having excelled for Newcastle this season.

He netted what was ultimately the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final last month, his 23rd strike of the campaign and his fourth in six matches against the Reds since coming to England in 2022.

David Ornstein has cited the 25-year-old as a ‘top target‘ for Richard Hughes for the off-season, and there were even reports from TBR Football that LFC could be prepared to make him their most expensive signing of all time, with the possibility of players being offered to the Magpies in exchange.

What has James Pearce now said about Isak and Liverpool?

The Athletic‘s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce addressed the likelihood of a transfer for Isak in an article for the publication on Tuesday morning.

When it was put to the reporter whether a move for the Swede would be ‘feasible’ as the Reds would ‘have to pay a lot’ for him, he replied: “It depends on the numbers involved. The club’s senior recruitment figures certainly admire Isak but it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool would agree to pay £150m for him.

“Liverpool recently announced a £57m pre-tax loss for 2023-24 and although their financial situation is now much healthier following their return to the Champions League, they are expected to spread their resources around this summer rather than focus on one marquee signing.”

Do Liverpool go big on Isak or prioritise squad balance?

The projected fee for Isak varies from source to source – Fabrizio Romano has indicated that it could require an outlay well in excess of €90m (£75.2m) – but what seems certain is that the striker won’t be leaving Newcastle for anything other than a gargantuan amount.

In today’s market, a highly sought-after, proven Premier League goalscorer in the prime of his career could easily fetch a sum in the region of (maybe even exceeding) £100m, so Liverpool would probably need to break their transfer record if they’re to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

As Pearce referenced, the Merseysiders don’t tend to splurge exorbitant amounts on a single player and won’t be held to ransom for anyone they’re targeting, although the £111m agreement they’d struck for Moises Caicedo in 2023 before Chelsea hijacked the move shows that LFC aren’t averse to going large when they believe they’ve found the right man.

The likelihood of a big-money move for Isak could also be dictated by a need to invest throughout the squad, with defensive depth being an ongoing concern this season and the forward line potentially in need of a reshuffle if a few of our current attackers leave.

That is the overarching question for Hughes and Liverpool to ponder. Do they push the boat out for a game-changing striker who’s proven that he can rip it up in the Premier League, or do they play the percentages and spread the transfer budget throughout multiple positions so that every area is adequately covered?

Decisions such as these are why the Reds’ sporting director is paid to carry out one of the highest-stakes jobs in English football.