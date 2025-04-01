‘We have to make a decision’ – Arne Slot not ruling out Liverpool player returning for the derby

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has appeared to hint that one Liverpool player could potentially return from injury for the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

The Reds will definitely be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez against Everton, although Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson Becker are likely to be passed fit after their respective scares during the international break.

Conor Bradley has also been sidelined since being forced off during the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in February, though he trained with the squad on Monday as he steps up his recovery.

Slot provides Liverpool injury update

Slot faced the media this morning ahead of the derby tomorrow night, and his most intriguing team news update centred around the Northern Ireland right-back.

The Dutchman said (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “Conor is training with us again but we have to make a decision on whether he’s playing.

“If playing means coming on or starting, that’s something I keep for myself, but he’s only had a few sessions after being out for quite long, so we have to make a smart decision with that as well.”

Slot will probably be cautious with bringing back Bradley

It was only yesterday that James Pearce wrote (via The Athletic) that the derby would come too soon for Bradley, and that might yet prove to be the case.

However, Slot’s reply in the press conference on Tuesday hints that there might be a chance of the 21-year-old playing some part against Everton, but it’s unclear whether that’ll be as a starter or a substitute.

Bradley has had a couple of lengthy injury layoffs already this season, so despite Trent’s ongoing absence, the Liverpool head coach would be wise to proceed with caution when it comes to deciding when our number 84 is fit enough to feature.

We suspect that Jarell Quansah will start at right-back tomorrow night, just as he did in the Carabao Cup final, and that the Reds boss might give the Northern Ireland international another few days to get up to full fitness with a view to potentially playing against Fulham next Sunday.

Either way, hopefully we’ll see the 21-year-old back in action soon, and that he can finish out the campaign without incurring any further injury setbacks.