Arne Slot says there’s one thing he “can’t promise” for Merseyside derby after Goodison chaos

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arne Slot won’t forget his first experience of a Merseyside derby in a hurry, having been an unwanted headline maker after his Liverpool side drew 2-2 away to Everton in February.

The team’s last-ever Goodison Park meeting ended chaotically as James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser sparked pandemonium among the home fans and saw Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrating in front of the visiting supporters, provoking an angry reaction from Curtis Jones.

While that kerfuffle was going on, the Reds’ head coach and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were both red-carded by Michael Oliver for voicing their annoyance at crucial decisions which went against their team on the night, with both of the Toffees’ goals that night laced with controversy.

Slot and his right-hand man were subsequently handed two-match touchline bans over their exchange with the referee, with the 46-year-old not appearing in the technical area for a Premier League game since the 2-0 win at Manchester City on 23 February.

Slot hoping to avoid repeat of Goodison Park furore

Speaking at his press conference this morning ahead of the derby at Anfield tomorrow night, the Liverpool boss is determined to avoid losing his temper in the manner that he did at Goodison Park seven weeks ago, so long as his team aren’t on the wrong end of contentious calls yet again.

Slot said (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “I’m hoping I will act differently next time but I can’t promise, but what I’m also sure about is that I will be so, so, so surprised if I ever will experience eight minutes of so many controversial decisions in our disadvantage again.

“Even if it happens, I’m hoping I will act differently, but I can’t promise. I don’t think I’m going to experience that again, but you never know. Football is unpredictable.”

Let’s hope Slot has no reason to be angry tomorrow night!

We’re very much hoping that Sam Barrott will do a better job of refereeing the game at Anfield than Oliver did in the reverse fixture at the other side of Stanley Park in February.

The free kick which led to Beto’s goal was wrongly awarded for a harsh foul against Ibrahima Konate, who then had a clear infringement on him overlooked by the officials in the lead-up to Tarkowski’s last-gasp equaliser.

Personal abuse of referees can never be tolerated, but at the same time Slot and Hulshoff couldn’t be blamed for feeling so irate after the final whistle at Goodison Park a few weeks ago.

The Liverpool head coach has already served two touchline bans this season and won’t be keen on having another added to the list between now and the end of May, but he’ll also want to see an improvement of refereeing standards from his last experience of facing Everton.

Hopefully the Dutchman’s full-time exchanges tomorrow night will comprise nothing except warm congratulations for his players after securing victory!